KeNHA reports increase in Axle Load Limits compliance among transporters

KeNHA clarified that the East Africa Vehicle Load Control Act of 2016 explicitly outlines the amounts each vehicle should be fined based on the overload it bears.

Motorists and transporters are increasingly adhering to the stipulated axle load limits amid the ongoing sensitisation by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

This is according to KeNHA’s Athiriver Cluster Manager, Willy Thuku, who noted that the compliance rate for axle loads in 2024 is steadily rising marking a good progress as compared to previous years.

“The compliance rate of 2024 is continually going up. Transporters are heeding to the call of ensuring that they are compliant as far as axle loads are concerned. We continue to monitor and the progress is good,” he stated.

In relation to fees imposed on overloaded trucks, Thuku clarified that the East Africa Vehicle Load Control Act of 2016 explicitly outlines the amounts each vehicle should be fined based on the overload it bears.

“It is not upon us to decide how much a vehicle should pay in terms of fine, we simply follow the law,” he affirmed.

Thuku urged drivers and transporters to prioritise compliance with axle load limits, highlighting some of the benefits which include prolonging the lifetime of roads and maintenance of the vehicles.

On January 18, the driver of a lorry ferrying sand along Mombasa road in Mavoko, Machakos County was fined a total of Ksh46 million for overloading.

KeNHA revealed that the trailer overloaded by 29,940kgs hence the hefty fine in line with the East Africa Community Vehicle Load Control Act of 2016.

The East African Community Vehicle Load Control Act mandates that all vehicles weighing more than 3,500kgs must be weighed at weighbridges.

Transporters who bypass or evade weighing stations are liable to prosecution.