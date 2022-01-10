KeNHA: Section of Lang’ata Road to experience traffic disruptions

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced that a section of Lang’ata Road, at the T-Mall Roundabout, will experience traffic disruptions.

This follows planned closure of the road to pave way for the erection of the T-Mall Flyover.

In a notice Monday, KeNHA Director General David Muchilwa says the road will be closed on Monday of January 10, 2022 to Saturday of January 15, 2022.

The works will be scheduled to take place at night from 9:00pm to 5:00am throughout the construction period.

He said the Lang’ata-T-Mall bound traffic will be diverted at junction with Wilson Airport into the Langata bound lane adjacent to the median.

“KeNHA is advising motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” he said.

Motorists were further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving at the road for better management of traffic.

The construction of T-Mall flyover on Lang’ata road and footbridges across Mbagathi road and Nyayo stadium are set to be completed by 2024.

The flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road, South C, Wilson Airport will use the underpass.

The project is part of the bilateral financial cooperation between the government of Kenya through the Ministry of Transport and the government of Spain.