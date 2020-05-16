KENHA seeks Ksh 2B to repair roads damaged by floods

Written By: Ben Troy Njue
11

The Kenya National Highways Authority requires Ksh 2 billion to repair damaged road infrastructure in various parts of the country.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The chairperson of KENHA board Wangai Ndirangu said the money shall only be used in places where urgent measures are required.

Also Read  ODM calls on govt to resolve health workers stalemate

Ndirangu was speaking in Murang’a during an inspection tour of roads in Mathioya and Kigumo constituencies.

The transport sector in Mathioya and Kigumo constituencies has been worst hit by the rains with the roads and bridges being cut off.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

According to KeNHA Board chair Wangai Ndirangu who was accompanied by KeNHA Director General Peter Mundinia, the organization has so far spent 500Million shillings to rehabilitate roads in areas where mobility has been curtailed by the rains.

Also Read  One hotel out of 34 applications cleared to open in Makueni County

Mundinia, on the other hand, said they were short of cash to repair all the damaged infrastructure but were engaging the government in a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

Also Read  Govt mulls stringent measures at border points
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR