KeNHA strives to keep Kenyans informed on imminent dangers

Destruction, flooding, and blockage of most roads continue to be witnessed across various counties hard hit by ongoing heavy rains.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) socials are inundated with advisories amid continued flooding which has rendered most roads impassable.

The State Agency has complied with a directive by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to keep motorists informed with the issuance of prompt alerts to ensure safe travel.

The CS who appointed KeNHA to be the lead agency tasked it with the coordination and ensuring issuance of public notices to all motorists, clearly identifying the affected sections.

“I have appointed the KeNHA to be the lead agency in the coordination of all the intervention works to ensure traffic is restored as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Authority has made every effort to inform both motorists and residents of imminent dangers as emergency multi-agency teams work round the clock to provide urgent relief.

The latest alert is the closure of Madogo-Garissa Road which has been cut off due to a washout at Kona Punda near Maroro.

ROAD CLOSED

1/2 KeNHA notifies the public that Madogo-Garissa Road has been cut off.

The affected section is between Tana River Bridge and Madogo town.This follows a major washout at Kona Punda near Mororo.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid this section of the Road pic.twitter.com/EiTtDBwz4z — Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) (@KeNHAKenya) November 26, 2023

KeNHA said the affected stretch is situated between the Tana River Bridge and Madogo town urging motorists and pedestrians to seek alternative routes.

It further shared good news that traffic flow on the busy Kilifi-Mtwapa road, has been restored a day after the road was closed due to the damage on the Mbogolo bridge by floods.

The Authority Saturday advised motorists to use the Mombasa-Mazeras-Kaloleni-Mavueni-Kilifi road as an alternative route after the bridge collapse.

The coastal counties of Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River have been affected by floods due to the ongoing El Nino rains in the country.

The situation has been compounded by rivers and dams that are overflowing. The bursting of Tana River banks has caused widespread flooding in surrounding areas and borders.

Garissa town is marooned as a results of the flood waters.

The dire situation has necessitated an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday to discuss intervention mechanisms to help tackle the crisis.

Additionally, the government has set up a National Disaster Operation Centre to coordinate responses.

At least 70 lives have been lost and 36,000 households displaced following the intense downpour.