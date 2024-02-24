KeNHA temporarily shuts down Kenyatta Avenue at Uhuru Highway Roundabout

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has Saturday announced the temporary closure of Kenyatta Avenue at Uhuru Highway roundabout.

KeNHA Director General Kung’u Ndung’u in a public notice said the closure will allow for maintenance works.

Due to the closure, the authority has advised that all motorists accessing Uhuru Highway from Kenyatta Avenue use University Way, Utalii Street, Posta Road, City Hall Way, Harambee Avenue and Haile Sellasie Avenue.

In addition, KeNHA said the section under maintenance will be closed until Sunday midnight.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that there will be temporary closure of Kenyatta Avenue at Uhuru Highway roundabout. This is to allow for highway maintenance works at this section,” Ndung’u said.

KeNHA has called on the motorists using the road to approach the affected section with caution.

Motorists are further advised to follow traffic signs and guidance in place as shall be offered by police and traffic marshals on site.