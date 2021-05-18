KeNHA to decongest traffic caused by construction on Expressway

Written By: Christine Muchira/Collins Anampiu

" The Nairobi Expressway will play a very important role in the tourism sector, in untying the Nairobi city traffic knots and also cutting travel time between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Westlands, from about 2 hours (peak time) to just 15 minutes." Said Balala

The Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA) says it is working jointly with police to decongest the traffic snarl-up and restore normalcy on a section of the road from Mlolongo to James Gichuru here in Nairobi.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement Tuesday morning KeNHA noted that the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway and relocation of utilities such as water pipes and power lines has resulted in disruption of traffic flow along the highway.

Also Read  KMPDU unveils new officials

“The disruption to traffic on A8 Road within the section of from Mlolongo to James Gichuru has been occasioned by the ongoing construction of the Expressway within the central meridian and associated relocation of utilities,” read the statement.

The roads authority also said the ongoing rains have created constrictions as the relocation works in some instances have interfered with the existing side drainage leading to blockage.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

KeNHA has therefore initiated improvement works at locations such as Nyayo Stadium roundabout to ensure the drainage remains free flowing at all affected locations.

Also Read  KBL embarks on campaign to celebrate Kenyans’ indomitable spirit

The Nairobi Expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.

Also Read  Lawyer urges the executive to respect Court's ruling on BBI

On completion of the project, it would take about two hours to commute from Mlolongo to Westlands at rush hours, it will be reduced to about 20 minutes.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR