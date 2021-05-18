KeNHA to decongest traffic caused by construction on Expressway

The Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA) says it is working jointly with police to decongest the traffic snarl-up and restore normalcy on a section of the road from Mlolongo to James Gichuru here in Nairobi.

In a statement Tuesday morning KeNHA noted that the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway and relocation of utilities such as water pipes and power lines has resulted in disruption of traffic flow along the highway.

“The disruption to traffic on A8 Road within the section of from Mlolongo to James Gichuru has been occasioned by the ongoing construction of the Expressway within the central meridian and associated relocation of utilities,” read the statement.

The roads authority also said the ongoing rains have created constrictions as the relocation works in some instances have interfered with the existing side drainage leading to blockage.

KeNHA has therefore initiated improvement works at locations such as Nyayo Stadium roundabout to ensure the drainage remains free flowing at all affected locations.

The Nairobi Expressway involves a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road/Uhuru Highway/Waiyaki Way and 10 interchanges.

On completion of the project, it would take about two hours to commute from Mlolongo to Westlands at rush hours, it will be reduced to about 20 minutes.