KeNHA to prosecute Directors, beneficial owners of firms over truck overloading

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is set to prosecute Directors, beneficial owners and truck drivers of firms involved in truck overloading.

KeNHA says it has obtained data from National Transport Safety Authority(NTSA) and other government agencies on beneficial owners of all trucks in efforts to curb offences related to overloading of trucks.

According to KeNHA Assistant Director in charge of Axle Load Control, Engineer Michael Ngala the Judiciary has been sensitized on the menace to ensure offenders are charged and fined according to the law.

He further revealed that KeNHA will start auctioning trucks impounded in various weighbridge stations across the country after the owners failed to pay the stipulated fines.

“The proceeds of the auction will be used to repair road sections damaged due to overloading,” Ngala said

The Highways Authority has also urged contractors ferrying loose cargo to comply with the law and weight limits.

“We have evidence that local and Chinese contractors are habitually overloading. They must stop or face the full wrath of the law,” he said

Ngala warned that the punitive measures will continue until full compliance with the laid down regulations is attained.

“Transit trucks are now 99 per cent compliant but locally owned trucks are at 70 per cent. This must come to an end”, he said.

The common overloading offenders are trucks transporting sand, loose cargo and trucks used by contractors to transport materials.

Additionally, Ngala stated that KeNHA is in the process of pursuing self-regulation in collaboration with transportation Saccos to ensure full compliance.

“KeNHA will fully facilitate Transporters willing to comply. Then we will reign in on the rogue ones thereafter,” Ngala said.

The East African Community (EAC) Axle Load law requires all vehicles of more than 3.5 tonnes to be weighed at weighbridges and any transporter who bypasses or evades a weighing station is liable for prosecution and tough penalties.

The law also puts the maximum axle load at 56 tonnes.