KeNHA to temporarily close part of Mombasa Road for a week

The Kenya National Highway Authority has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Mombasa bound carriage way at Imaara mall (Tuff steel) junction along Mombasa Road (A8) highway.

In a public notice on Sunday, KeNHA Director General Kungu Ndungu said that the closure will commence on Monday December 25 at 9 pm to Sunday 31 at 4 am.

“This is to allow for the excavation and installation of a cross culvert along the section,” stated KeNHA.

They further noted that to minimize the traffic disruption within this period, the closure will only affect two lanes out of four lanes.

The highway authority has urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching the affected section and to adhere to the traffic signs and guidance provided.