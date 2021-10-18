KeNHA warns of traffic snarl up ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations

The Kenya National Highways Authority has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Mashujaa Day celebrations to be held at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga on Wednesday.

Members of the public attending the celebrations will access the venue via the Kenol-Sagana-Marua road which is currently under construction.

In light of the ongoing works, the authority has put in place measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

They include ensuring two-lane movement through the construction corridor as well as engagement of traffic marshals to direct traffic flow.

The agency has also placed concrete barriers to enhance safety and opened tarmacked sections of the new road to traffic.

KeNHA has also warned about the congestion at SabaSaba bridge, Kenol Township where pavement works are ongoing.

Heavy traffic is also to be experienced at Murang’a Teachers Training College where the carriageway is shifting from the new road to the existing road.

KeNHA warned motorists against overlapping saying offenders will be prosecuted.