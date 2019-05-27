KeNHA unveils Kshs 82m for rehabilitation in Kwale County

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) is set to embark on a massive road construction project estimated at a cost of 82 million shillings in Kwale County.

According to Kwale County government, Samburu-Kinango road is one of inter-linkages and major highways earmarked for a face-lift after years of neglect.

According to official statistics, as of April 2018, the government had constructed a total 3,000 kilometres of roads since 2013 across the country.

Nonetheless, in some parts of the country like Kwale County, the penetration of infrastructure development, according to Governor Salim Mvurya, is still wanting.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kwale is an area of focus for its strategic position connecting Kenya to Tanzania.

However, local contractors have urged the government to ensure their participation in projects being undertaken by foreign firms is enhanced.

This, stakeholders say will boost the economy as the money earned will remain circulating within the country.