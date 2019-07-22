KeNHA kicks off sensitization of Vehicle Load Control Act

The Kenya National Highway Authority has embarked on a sensitization program on the East African Community Vehicle Load Control Act, 2016 targeting individual law enforcement and judicial officers within the region.

The Authority’s director in Charge of Highway Planning and Design Samuel Omer says the move is geared towards harmonization and cohesion between traffic authorities and the judiciary in addressing overloading of cargo trucks.

There has been an increase in the number of trucks using the roads along the Northern Corridor since the improvement of efficiency and cost-effectiveness of weighbridges.

However, the Kenya National Highway Authority says some crafty transporters are concealing number plates with pieces of clothes, mud or removing the plates altogether preventing the cameras on the station from capturing the number plates.

In order to enhance movement of cargo the highway authority issued guidelines on axle load control that include a requirement that all Custom Sealed Containerized Transit Cargo be weighed at the first weighbridge encountered after leaving the Port or the Point of Loading and at the Last Weighbridge at point of exit from the border.

However, overloading is still rampant.

Legal experts further noted the need for proper evidence documentation and presentation by law enforcement officers.

Going forward the construction of Makupa Causeway Bridge, Likoni Gateway Bridge and Dongo Kundu Bridge is to commence in 2020.