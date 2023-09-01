KeNHA warns sand transporters against disposal of excess cargo on roads

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has warned transporters of sand against overloading and improper disposal of excess cargo on roads.

The roads authority says the practice not only poses danger to road users but also results in the littering of public infrastructure.

Kennedy Ndungire, the Manager Axle Load Enforcement at KeNHA stated that rogue transporters engaging in the vice will face charges for overloading and endangering lives.

Ndungire pointed that the issue is particularly rampant in Narok, Kajiado and Masinga areas in Machakos County.

“We have set up a team to deal with transporters of building materials and who are overloading,” said Ndungire

He further stated Kenyan roads are being destroyed due to the actions of unscrupulous merchants who overload their vehicle without any regard for the consequences.

“We have sensitized them. We will now move to the next face of enforcement. Be warned, because the fines are punitive,” he said.

KeNHA relies on the Traffic Act and the East Africa Vehicle Load Control Act to ensure compliance with axle weight limits among transporters.

The East Africa Vehicle Load Control Act stipulates that all vehicles weighing more than 3,500kgs must be weighed at weighbridges. Transporters who bypass or evade weighing stations are liable to prosecution.