KeNHA: Weighbridge station systems along Northern corridor automated

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has automated its weighbridge station systems along the northern corridor to enhance efficiency.

This is in compliance with load-weight by trucks, and will reduce traffic congestion by over 70 percent.

Jackson Kimuyi the Assistant Operations Manager of Danka Africa Kenya Limited, the firm contracted by KeNHA to manage Gilgil, Suswa and Mai-Mahiu weighbridges, said the move to automate was necessitated by increased lack of compliance to weight-rules by local and regional trucks translating to increased road maintenance costs due to regular damages.

He said the automation of fines by those flouting the rules has also reduced corruption incidents at the weighbridge.

Kimuyi said over 2,000 trucks pass through the Gilgil weighbridge daily, which is manned round the clock while others are monitored through the mobile road system.