KenInvest develops an investment handbook to position counties

The Kenya Investment Authority has developed a County Investment Handbook in efforts to help position counties as viable investment destinations.

KenInvest Managing Director Moses Ikiara says the partnership with county investment units will allow for flawless and speedy facilitation between the two levels of government thus increase efficiency and service delivery.

According to the latest economic survey report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Meru, Narok and Bomet as regions with great potential for agriculture with their cosmopolitan nature present an added advantage for stability.

In efforts geared towards capacity building and strategic positioning of counties for investments, the Kenya Investment Authority has developed the handbook.

The new investment policy is meant to offer relevant information, guidance, and hands-on assistance to investors targeting devolved units.

KenInvest MD Ikiara is urging entrepreneurs to leverage on established one-stop centres to grow their enterprises.

Going forward, the partnership is expected to provide flawless and speedy facilitation between the Kenya Investment Authority and County Investment Units.