Kenneth Muguna joins Kenya Police FC

The national team Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna has joined the Kenya Premier League side Kenya Police after signing a one-year deal with the law enforcers in a move that will see him become the highest local earner taking home a monthly salary of Sh 250000.

Muguna whose contract with Tanzania’s giants Azam FC ended in June after being with the club for two years has also featured for KPL sides among them record champions Gor Mahia where he scored five goals and assisted 13 times before seeking greener pastures.

“There’s a new sheriff in town.Kenyan international Kenneth Muguna has officially penned down a contract with the biggest club in Africa after completing his medical,” the club wrote on Friday

Police finished third last season despite investing heavily in players and will be seeking to continue with strengthening various departments in their team in a bid to win their first silverware two years after coming into the top flight.

“I have joined Police because among other clubs, they explained their project better. I had a chat with both the CEO and the chairman and a further talk with coach Barry (Francis Baraza) whom Iv known for some time did the trick. I’m ready for the challenge and will do my best in ensuring that we achieve our goals collectively,” Muguna told local website Pepeta

Head coach Francis Barasa charges will hope they can go a step further this season with the team already being linked with some of the best players in the top flight.

Already the team has acquired the services of Nzoia Sugar FC head coach Salim Babu a few weeks after he led the Millers to a fourth-place finish in the FKF Premier League.

According to Police FC team manager George Maelo, Babu will deputise Francis Barasa and he believes the new order will be a massive boost for the club as they plan to challenge for the league title next season.

“It is true that he has joined us as the assistant coach to Baraza. He is an experienced coach and we feel he can add value to the team,” said Maelo.

Muguna enjoyed a breakout season with Western Stima after which he earned a big move to Gor Mahia in 2017. He then flew to Europe for a stint with Albanian side FK Tirana before returning to Gor Mahia for another two seasons.