Kenol Law Courts officially handed over to Judiciary

The Judiciary will in the next few weeks deploy members of staff to the newly established court in Kenol town, Murang’a South to serve residents of larger parts of Murang’a South sub-county to easily access judicial services.

Speaking during a handover ceremony Friday in Kenol, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi said they were in the process of posting a magistrate among other court workers and equipment to the facility that was renovated from a former government building and handed over to the judiciary.

Amadi observed that the new court is expected to help locals seeking justice not to travel for long distances to get court services.

We are grateful to the County leadership and Maragua CDF for delivering this court barely 4 months after it was gazetted. It will ease access to justice since more than half of the cases at Kigumo Law Courts emanate from the busy Kenol area situated along the highway – CRJ Amadi pic.twitter.com/6zcIEX7r1h — The Judiciary Kenya (@Kenyajudiciary) January 29, 2021

Maragua MP Mary Waithera said the local NG-CDF has set aside 14 million shillings to kick start construction of a court building on a one-acre piece of land already acquired.

The building which houses the court was refurbished at a tune of 700,000 by Maragua NG-CDF after the national government gave out the facility to be converted to a court.