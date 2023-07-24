KENRA embarks on digitazation journey

The Ministry of Health has pledged to assist Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KENRA) in transitioning over 60 functions to a digital platform, in alignment with the government’s digitization agenda.

The move is expected to enhance operational efficiency, streamline processes, and ultimately improve service delivery within the nuclear regulatory sector.

The plans were revealed during a visit to KENRA by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni Muriuki who expressed the Ministry’s wholehearted support for KENRA’s digital transformation efforts.

The Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority (KENRA) is making significant strides towards improving service delivery through the adoption of digitization.

Recently, the Authority successfully implemented an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) tool, which is now in use for financial management.