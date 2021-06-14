Kenswitch appoints Managing Director to drive its new market direction

The Board of Kenswitch Kenya Limited has appointed Ms. Karimi Ithau as Managing Director as the company rolls out its new market direction.

Ms. Karimi Ithau is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience spanning over 20 years in sales of innovative products and services in the information technology markets related to payments for financial and non-financial institutions across Africa. She also has a proven track record as an executive team manager.

“We are confident that Ms. Karimi Ithau has what it takes to steer our Kenyan market to the next level. As a board, we would like to congratulate her and assure her of our continued support as we seek to provide innovative payments across the East African region,” Said Kenswitch Chairman Yousef Bazian.

Prior to this appointment, Ms. Ithau served as the Head, Sales Network at Interswitch supporting the East Africa Region, a position she held for the last five years. She has previously worked as the General Manager and as Head of Business Development at Paynet (K) Limited.

Ms. Ithau also held the position of Head of e-Banking – Corporate and Institutional Banking Division at the Standard Chartered Bank. Ms. Ithau is a graduate of the School of Computer Technology, UK, and holds a leadership training certification from Dale Carnegie and Associates Inc. She is also a member of the Young Leadership Program and the Organisation of Women in International Trade.

“The rebranding effort, among other initiatives, builds on many improvements the firm has made to the business in recent years. Our commitment to this market is focused on positioning our unmatched product breadth, geographical reach and strong leadership team backed on the strong pan-African success of Loita Group in over 18 countries across Africa,” added Kenswitch Chairman Yousef Bazian.

Kenswitch will roll out the new corporate identity, among other rebrand initiatives across different customer touchpoints in the next couple of months. The company has received a nod from the regulator, the Central Bank of Kenya.