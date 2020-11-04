Kenta alleges plot to hive off part of Maasai Mara National Reserve

A section of political leaders drawn from Narok county are threatening legal action over what they say is an attempt to grab the Maasai Mara National Reserve land by unscrupulous individuals.

According to Narok North Mp Moitalel ole Kenta, the group is working in cohorts with dishonest officials at the land ministry to alter land documents targeting community and public land.

Kenta is questioning the validity of a title deed issued yesterday for the Maasai Mara Game Reserve saying it was not the original document.

The title was among those issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre when he kicked off the issuance of 10,000 title deeds to residents of Samburu County.

President Kenyatta issued a title deed for the 119,000-acre Maasai Mara National Reserve to Narok County in what he said was meant to boost the wildlife conservation agenda in the country.

According to Kenta, the document did not have details of land registrar and map sheet number saying the original title bore the seal of the defunct Transmara County council rather than that of Narok county. Kenta alleging that about seven thousand acres of the Mara Triangle are missing with the original title indicating that the land in question measured 127, 500 acres against the 119,000-acre indicated in the new document.

Speaking during the issuance of the titles, the president said his Government remained committed to resolving the historical land question in the country through the intensified issuance of title deeds adding that over 5 million title deeds have been issued to Kenyans since his administration came to office in 2013.

The president said that besides individual landowners and group ranches, the Government will issue title deeds for community land in the largely pastoral county and across the country so as to address disputes arising out of its use.

The President also issued two title deeds to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife for the 2,000-acre parcel of land earmarked for the expansion of the Nairobi National Park and the 155 acres Nairobi City Park.