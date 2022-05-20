Kenta appoints an economist as his running mate

Narok Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Moitalel Ole Kenta has appointed William Oltetia, who hails from the Ilwuasingishu clan of the Maasai Community to be his running mate.

Oltetia who holds a Master degree in Marketing and Human Resource and Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting has vast experience in economic matters as he has worked with the Prime Bank and National Bank for several years.

He also worked as a Chief Officer for cooperate development, chief officer administration and also served as a Labour Relations and Disaster Management officer in the Narok county government.

Oltetia is also a traditional chief for the Ilmeshuki age-set of the Ilwuasingishu clan, which is the second largest Maasai clans living Narok county after the Purko clan.

While announcing his running mate, Kenta said he had named Oltetia because of his rich experience in economics, alleging the current administration has squandered the county resources making the residents poorer.

The current Narok North MP, who seeks to inherit Governor Samuel Tunai expressed confidence that his running mate has a lot of experience to make devolution a blessing to the residents and make the county one of the richest counties in the country.

“Our people have suffered enough and I come with a man who has experience in accounting. I believe sectors like agriculture and health which are devolved will thrive,” he said assuring the residents that their resources would be protected under his administration.

In his acceptance speech, Oltetia said he was well versed with the challenges affecting the Narok County committing to putting all his energy to boost the county’s economy.

At the same time, he asked the residents to promote peace during this electioneering season saying all tribes living in the county had a right to live there.

“We will ensure we bring on board every person living in this county so that no one will feel left behind in the development of the county,” he said.

The duo will be facing off the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant former Labour Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Patrick Ntutu, who nominated a 29-year-old Civic Engineer, Kipkirui Ruto to be his running mate.

Governor Tunai who has served for two terms is running for the senatorial seat under the UDA ticket.