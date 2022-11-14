Kenta withdraws petition against Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu

Former Narok North Member of Parliament Moitalel Ole Kenta has filed an application to withdraw his election petition case against Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu.

Ole Kenta filed the application before the Narok High Court Judge Lady Justice Teresia Matheka.

The application to withdraw the petition is set to be heard on November 28, 2022.

His move comes after the Maa community leaders led by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit called upon leaders within the County to withdraw cases in a bid to boost cohesion and integration in the region.

The ACK Arch-Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit called on gubernatorial aspirants in the last general elections Moitalel Ole Kenta and former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai who was vying for the senatorial seat to withdraw the cases they have filed in court.

Kenta had challenged Governor Ntutu’s win in the just concluded August 9 Narok Gubernatorial alleging massive irregularities.

The gubernatorial seat in Narok County was a two-horse race between ODM candidate Ole Kenta and current governor Patrick Ole Ntutu who was vying on a UDA ticket.

Ole Ntutu garnered 158, 100 votes against Ole Kenta and 148, 270 votes according to the results announced by the County Elections Manager Dr Sidney Namulungu.