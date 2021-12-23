KENTTEC calls for collaborative effort in Tsetse flies eradication

The Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council (KENTTEC) has called for collaborative measures in the control and eradication of tsetse flies in the country.

Speaking during the 19th Pan-African Tsetse fly and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Campaign Coordinators meeting, KENTTEC CEO, Pamela Olet said effects of Tsetse flies invasion cuts across various sectors including Agriculture, Tourism and Public Health sectors hence the need for swift intervention.

“Tsetse flies infests approximately 138,000 square kilometers in Kenya, an area covering 38 out of 47 counties; putting at risk thousands of livelihoods dependent on livestock,” she stated

According to the strategy for Tsetse fly and Trypanosomiasis eradication in Kenya the tsetse problem causes an estimated loss of over Sh20million annually.

At the same time Olet acknowledged efforts by the government to fully eliminate threat of tsetse flies and Trypanosomiasis in the country such as the formation of an experts committee to deliberate on the way forward.

“Development partners and Member States must come to a round table for a discussion in order to realize the dream of the African heads of states to free Africa from the flies and the disease,” she urged

Trypanosomiasis is a disease caused by tsetse fly leading to a chronic condition that reduces fertility, weight gain, meat and milk production in livestock.

On human beings, a tsetse fly causes sleeping sickness and might be fatal if untreated.

Early symptoms include headache, fever and muscle aches.

Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis is among the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) hence the challenge of resource mobilization in affected countries.