Keny records 435 Covid-19 cases, as 24 test positive

13

24 people have tested positive for Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours bringing total number of cases in the country to 435.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

1195 samples were tested out of which the new cases emerged, 7 of these cases are from Kawangware, 10 from Eastleigh, 5 from Mombasa, 2 from Kuria West.

Also Read  Covid-19 survivor recounts fight with virus and stigma

 

Speaking during a press briefing CAS Dr Mwangangi said “2 more patients have made a full recovery bringing the total number of recoveries to 152. We have lost one more patient, a 51 year old woman from Mombasa bringing the death toll to 22.
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR