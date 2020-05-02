Keny records 435 Covid-19 cases, as 24 test positive

24 people have tested positive for Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours bringing total number of cases in the country to 435.
1195 samples were tested out of which the new cases emerged, 7 of these cases are from Kawangware, 10 from Eastleigh, 5 from Mombasa, 2 from Kuria West.
Speaking during a press briefing CAS Dr Mwangangi said “2 more patients have made a full recovery bringing the total number of recoveries to 152. We have lost one more patient, a 51 year old woman from Mombasa bringing the death toll to 22.”
