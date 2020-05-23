Kenya records 1192 Covid-19 cases as 31 more test positive

31 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the country to 1192.

Speaking at Statehouse Nairobi Saturday President Uhuru Kenyatta said 57,650 people have so far been tested since March when the first infection was reported in the country.

He further assured Kenyans that they will overcome the disease if and when they continue adhering to the regulations provided by the ministry of health to bring to a halt the spread of the coronavirus.

While acknowledging the disruption the virus has brought to the economy President Kenyatta announced 8-Point Economic Stimulus Programme, amounting to a total of Ksh 53.7 Billion which will focus on infrastructure, agriculture, health, SME’s manufacturing and tourism among other sectors.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The president said his administration was currently dispatching 250 million shillings every week to less fortunate families in the country.

Among the biggest beneficiaries of the stimulus program include the education ministry which will receive 6.5 billion shillings, to hire 10,000 teachers and 1,000 ICT interns to support digital learning.

A further three billion shillings will be set aside for the agricultural sector for the supply of farm inputs through e-vouchers, targeting 200,000 small scale farmers.

Further, under this programme, 1.5 billion shillings will be set aside to assist flower and horticultural producers to access international markets.

He announced Kazi Mtaani Initiative for the youth under which the government will spend 10 billion shillings.

“As we fight this virus, i have started to harness the energy of our young people, engaging them in the National Hygiene Programme – Kazi Mtaani Initiative.” Said Uhuru.

Adding that ¨Under this programme, we will SPEND a total of 10 Billion shillings engaging our youth in restoring public hygiene standards, urban civil works, and other public undertakings.¨