Kenya records 1,504 new Covid-19 infections as 401 recover

1,504 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 4,636 tested in the last 24 hours bringing confirmed positive cases are now 285,654.

The positivity rate is now at 32.4% with cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 2,999,548.

In a statement by the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 1,293 are Kenyans while 211 are foreigners.

There are 797 females and 707 males with the youngest is a three-month-old child while the oldest is 95 years.

401 patients have recovered from Covid-19, 298 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 103 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 250,727 of whom 201,902 are from the Home-Based Care and

Isolation program, while 48,825 are from various health facilities countrywide.

There are no deaths reported, therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,364.

A total of 752 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 21,033 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of them on ventilatory support while 18 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 174 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 158 of them are in the general wards. 16 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination campaign

As of December 27th 2021, a total of 9,614,364 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 5,656,859 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,957,505. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.7%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 14.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

Nairobi County is in the lead with 32.9% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at

30.1%, Laikipia 23.6%, Kiambu 21.7%, Taita Taveta 17.7%, Murang’a 17.2%, Uasin Gishu 16.9%, Kakamega 16.8%, Machakos 16.4%, Kirinyaga 16.2%, Nyandarua 15.7%, Nakuru 15.2%.