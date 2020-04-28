Kenya records 374 Covid-19 cases as 11 more test positive

11 more people have tested for Covid-19 disease bringing the total number to 374.

589 samples were tested out of which 7 of the new cases are from Nairobi County, while 4 are from Mombasa County. Out of the seven cases four reside in Kawangware, one each from Eastleigh, Manji Estate and Kaloleni, while all the four Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni (Old town).

Speaking during a press briefing, CAS Ministry of Health Rashid Aman urged residents of these areas to take extra measures to avoid contracting the Covid-19 disease.

Among the new positive cases two of them are children aged three years and the oldest case is 75 years old.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Rashid confirmed that Kenya was using molecular based tests that detect the Ribonucleic acid – RNA of the virus to detect if one is infected by the virus

So far we have 124 recoveries after 10 people were discharged in the last 24 hours after full recovery.