Kenya records 374 Covid-19 cases as 11 more test positive

Written By: Christine Muchira
31

CAS Ministry of Health Rashid Aman urged residents of these areas to take extra measures to avoid contracting the Covid-19 disease.

11 more people have tested for Covid-19 disease bringing the total number to 374.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

589 samples were tested out of which 7 of the new cases are from Nairobi County, while 4 are from Mombasa County. Out of the seven cases four reside in Kawangware, one each from Eastleigh, Manji Estate and Kaloleni, while all the four Mombasa cases are from Kibokoni (Old town).

Also Read  Kenya bans movement in and out of Kakuma, Dadaab refugee camps

Speaking during a press briefing, CAS Ministry of Health Rashid Aman urged residents of these areas to take extra measures to avoid contracting the Covid-19 disease.

Also Read   Equity Bank waives mobile banking transaction fees

Among the new positive cases two of them are children aged three years and the oldest case is 75 years old.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Dr Rashid confirmed that Kenya was using molecular based tests that detect the Ribonucleic acid – RNA of the virus to detect if one is infected by the virus

Also Read  Domestic tourism to take centre stage post Covid-19

So far we have 124 recoveries after 10 people were discharged in the last 24 hours after full recovery.

 

 

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR