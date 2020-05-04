Kenya records 490 Covid-19 cases as 25 test positive

25 more Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19 disease from the 1012 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing total number of confirmed cases to 490.

Out of the new cases, 15 are from Nairobi while 10 from Mombasa aged between 6 months and 60 years of age.

The 15 cases in Nairobi are from Eastleigh with 8, Umoja 2, Kawangware 2, with Mathare, Kahawa West and Kariobangi South 1 each while in Mombasa we have 8 cases from Old Town and 1 each in Bombolulu and Jomvu.

Speaking during a press briefing, CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi noted that six more people have been discharged, raising the total number of discharges to 173.

Dr Mwangangi asked vendors to package masks to package them in sizes to limit possible contamination and asked them stop allowing people to fit more than one mask before buying terming it dangerous.

She explained that drugs must be put through a rigorous process before being administered to patients. “We have heard of different cures even from Africa. However evaluation of such drugs must be under strict protocols and guidelines.“

According to Dr Amoth, the government is working with different health experts when handling Covid-19 cases noting that Kenya has gained approval by World Health Organisation -WHO to join solidarity trials for Covid-19 19 treatment.

“For children who are positive we are collaborating with pediatricians,“ said Dr Amoth.

He also said the government has started evacuating Kenyans who are stranded abroad and they are going to quarantine them too before being released to go home.