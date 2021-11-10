Kenya 7s star Alvin Otieno joins KCB

Kenya Cup champions KCB RFC have announced their intentions to pursue a record fifth crown by roping in four new players including Homeboyz RFC and Shujaa star Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno.

Otieno burst into the limelight after seven world rugby matches in Vancouver and Edmonton for the Shujaa national team, scoring incredible attempts.

The other new acquisitions include teammate Bob Muhati, Blak Blad halfback Brian Wahinya and Steve Biko from Quins. The Bankers had earlier in the transfer window signed Elvis Olukusi from Nakuru and Emmanuel Silungi from Homeboyz.

Speaking on the transfers, assistant coach Dennis ‘lronman’ Mwanja said they needed to sign young quality players now that most of their experienced mainstays are in transition. “If you look at our squad, we need to get younger players who can maintain our standards and enable us to keep winning trophies,” said Mwanja.

Shujaa ultimate showman Otieno finished as Kenya’s best player in the series with 11 tries scored in the two legs. Otieno was followed by Ambaka with six tries and captain Oyoo with five.

Otieno also finished third in the Impact player of the tournament rankings with 99 points.

The bankers came down from 20-0 to defeat Kabras and extend their 100% record against the sugarmen in the cup finals

Curtis Olago’s KCB stunningly came from behind in a 25-28 sudden death extra-time win over Kabras Sugar as they clinched their eighth Kenya Cup title in a disjointed final played at Nandi Bears Club in September 2021.