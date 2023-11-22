Kenya Academy of Sports mulls over formation of junior soccer team

Kenya Academy of Sports KAS is intending to develop a junior soccer team.

KAS Chief executive officer Doreen Odhiambo speaking during the Talanta Hela soccer tournament in Nyeri termed the Talanta Hela initiative as a success saying the initiative will help identify and nurture players.

She added that the main objective of setting up the academy is to grow talents from the grassroots and develop them to represent the country at the international levels.

She said that that the academy is working with a special technical team that often visits schools during sporting events in order to identify specific sporting talents among the learners.