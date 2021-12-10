Kenya administers highest number of Covid vaccines

Kenya Friday crossed the 8 million Covid-19 vaccination mark.

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on a day it administered the highest number of vaccines on a single day.

“As of December 9th 2021, we recorded a total of 125,248 vaccines administered on a single day, 64,148 are first doses while 61,100 are second doses. We are happy that more people are presenting themselves for the first dose compared to last week” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

A total of 8,018,413 vaccines had so far been administered across the country as at 10 December.

Of these, 4,840,279 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,178,134. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.4%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 11.7%.

“We continue to call on all Adults aged 18 years and above and teenagers aged 15 – 17 years to come out and get vaccinated even as we continue to adhere to the regular Public Health and Social Measures including proper use of face masks, social distancing, handwashing or use of hand sanitisers at all times” he urged.

On the Covid-19 situation, 136 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 4,895 tested in the last 24 hours, representing a positivity rate of 2.8pc.

Of the cases, 110 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. 78 males and 58 are females. The youngest is a 14-year-old while the oldest is 83 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 255,932 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,879,290.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 79 cases, Kiambu 11, Uasin Gishu 8, Embu 6, Nakuru 5, Kisii 4, Machakos 3, Mombasa 3, Bomet 2, Siaya 2, Kajiado 2, Kericho 2, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1, Kakamega 1, Taita Taveta 1, Busia 1, Garissa 1 and Turkana 1.

Three patients succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths recorded after conducting facility record audits in the months of November and December 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,342, while that of recoveries stands at 248,488 after eight more patients recovered from the disease.

A total of 203 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 841 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Two patients are on ventilatory support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A total of 49 patients are on supplemental oxygen with 48 of them being in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).