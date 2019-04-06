Kenya clinched a ticket to feature in the Africa Baseball Olympic qualifiers after the East Africa qualifiers entered day two at Lenana School Nairobi on Saturday.

This is after Tanzania lost their second match Thursday against Uganda with Kenya having won against the Tanzania’s in the opener.

The East Africa Baseball Olympic pre qualifiers entered its second day at Lenana School.

Three teams, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania are taking part in the championship as the teams battle for two tickets to the Africa Olympic qualifiers that will be held in South Africa next month.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Kenya has already booked the ticket to the continental showpiece after claiming a 14-12 runs win over Tanzania Friday with Tanzania losing to Uganda Saturday by 24-1 runs.

Kenya and Uganda will face off Sunday in a final match with the two teams already having booked the two allocated slots for the Africa Olympic qualifiers.

The Africa championship will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa starting from 1st to 5th next month.