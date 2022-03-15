Kenya aims for the ‘open’ Men’s 800m title in Belgrade

Kenyan duo of Collins Kipruto and Noah Kibet will be seeking to bag the men’s 800m title at the World Indoor Athletics Championships scheduled March 18th-20th in Belgrade, Serbia.

Kenya Broadcasting Co-operation, KBC TV, will telecast the two day championship live from Belgrade.

The duo are part of 10-member team that departed for the games on Tuesday evening with the country also set to feature in 60m,1500m and 3000m events in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The men’s 800m race has no clear favorite making the event one of the few that are less predictable.

However Collins Kipruto holds the quickest time in the field and is among the athletes poised to clinch the title as well as Under 20 runner Noah Kibet who posted impressive result at last month’s meeting in Lievin.

‘’I have done proper training and I trust myself and know that I will run well in Serbia’’, intimated Kibet .

Kiupruto recorded 1:45.39 to set one of the fastest times this season but will face stern test from Britain’s Elliot Giles who is the only athlete in the field to have run below 1:44 indoors.

Kenya won gold and silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year through Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich respectively, both who have given the indoor meeting a miss.

Stiff opposition could also be presented by the US if Bryce Hoppel and Isaiah Harris navigate Friday’s heats. Morocco’s Mostafa Smaili who has qualified for the past two World Indoor finals could be eager to take his participation a notch higher .

Team coach and former world 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei said her role as a coach will motivate the team.

‘’It’s a new responsibility for me after being a very active athlete for so many years and I can say that it’s a new chapter in my life, the team is very strong and we have a very good team ,and also being a female coach is also another opportunity to show that we as retired athletes can do it’’, said Janeth.

Commenting on the quality and expectations of the team at the World games she said:

‘’ They are the most experienced athletes that we have and have been doing indoors for quite a while and we are hopeful for good races when the championship begins’’.

TEAM KENYA TO THE WORLD INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP

18th – 20th March, 2022 Belgrade, Serbia

The team comprises of: