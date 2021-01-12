Kenya Air Force aircraft crashes in Voi

A Kenya Air Force aircraft crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County on Tuesday mid-morning.

According to the Kenya Defense Forces, the HarbinY-12 was from the Moi Air Base in Eastleigh, Nairobi.

“Today 12 Jan 21, mid-morning, a Kenya Air Force aircraft, model Harbin Y-12, crashed in Voi, Taita Taveta County. The aircraft was from Moi Air Base, Eastleigh, Nairobi. Recovery efforts are underway,” said KDF through its Twitter page.

The cause of the crash is still unknown

More to follow…