Kenya Airways expands its codeshare with Delta Airlines

National Carrier, Kenya Airways has activated its codeshare with Delta Airlines.

The move by the national carrier opens seamless travel in the US and Canada. The arrangement will enable both business and leisure travelers enjoy greater connectivity and efficiency in 11 US cities and 4* Canadian cities.

In the US travelers will enjoy connectivity to Chicago, Texas, Colorado, Orland and Miami in Florida. The others are Raleigh Durham and Charlotte in North Carolina, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Missouri.

In Canada travelers on KQ will enjoy connectivity to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton.

Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO Sebastian Mikosz the new arrangement is part of KQ commitment to their customers on the New York route allowing travelers access to more destinations through the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

In October last year Kenya Airways launched direct flight from Nairobi to New York.

