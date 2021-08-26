Kenya Airways half year net loss shrinks 20% to Kshs. 11.5B

by Ronald Owili
SourceRegina Manyara
Tags

Kenya Airways saw its net loss narrow 20% to Kshs. 11.5 billion during the first six months of this year.

This was an improvement from Kshs. 14.3 billion loss the flag carrier registered during the same same period last year.

The airline’s chairman Michael Joseph says the outlook remains uncertain despite the relative easing of travel restrictions on increased Covid-19 vaccination globally.

The Covid-19 pandemic is expected to adversely impact on the travel industry for the next two to three years.

During the first six months of this year lower passenger demand saw the carrier’s income dip 9% to Kshs. 27.3 billion while operational costs reduced from Kshs. 38.6 billion to Kshs. 34.6 billion.

Management remains upbeat amid uncertainties over the Covid 19 pandemic on account of global Covid 19 vaccination drives.

  

Latest posts

Ratification of covid protocols key to EAC tourism recovery, Mathuki says

Ronald Owili

Uasin Gishu, Bungoma farmers benefit from European Union, Denmark fund

Christine Muchira

Country to have a shortfall of 360,000 MT of fish by 2025

Hunja Macharia

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More