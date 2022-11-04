Kenya Airways pilots to commence strike Saturday

Kenya Airways pilots through their association has threatened to begin industrial strike from Saturday over failure to reach a deal with the management.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) in a letter dated November 4, 2022 has warned travelers who have booked tickets with the airline of looming inconvenience from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“KALPA the representative voice of all pilots in the country, Kenya Airways included, wishes to inform members of the public that beginning Saturday 5th November 2022, from 6AM local time, there shall be no Kenya Airways aircraft departing JKIA flown by KALA member,” said Murithi Nyagah, KALPA Secretary General.

Talks between the pilots and KQ have not borne fruits with negotiators failing to reach a deal after KALPA issued a two-week strike notice on October 19, 2022.

However, KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka said the airline had secured a court injunction stopping the planned industrial action insisting the airline cannot meet the demand as it is yet to emerge out of the financial red.

In half year to June, the flag carrier trimmed net losses to Ksh 9.8 billion from Ksh 11.5 billion recorded last year.

The association says the strike is the last option it has after attempts to meet management to discuss improved working conditions and ensure the KQ is managed professionally proved futile.

“We hoped that the management of the airline would soften its hard stance and engage in a negotiation on the issues raised.”

“..,Kenya Airways Management has not made any meaningful attempt to engage and have these matters resolved,” added Nyagah.

KALPA following the expiry of the strike notice it issued last month, its members have a right to withdraw their services.

Should the two sides fail to reach a deal by end of day, KQ is likely to ground flights leaving travelers to seek alternatives.