A passenger has died while boarding a Kenya Airways (KQ) flight Wednesday evening.

The passenger died at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after developing breathing problems while boarding KQ612 scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 7AM.

This is the third passenger to be reported dead in a span of one month after Kenya Airways on September 3rd confirmed that a passenger aboard KQ002 had died.

This was the second such incident to be reported in a span of two weeks.

In a statement, the carrier said that the unnamed passenger passed away on September 2, 2022, at around 6.30 AM.

“Kenya Airways PLC (”KQ”) confirms that on Friday, 2nd September 2022, at around 06:30 AM, KQ002, on a scheduled flight from Nairobi to New York, a passenger was found to be unresponsive,” read the statement.

Further information revealed that attempts by the medical team to save the passenger’s life proved futile as he was pronounced unresponsive after passing out.

Earlier, on August 23rd, KQ in a statement had confirmed the death of a passenger aboard KQ003.

In a statement the flight operating from New York to Nairobi diverted to Casablanca, Morocco for a medical emergency after a passenger was taken ill.

“On arrival to Casablanca, medical personnel at the airport found the passenger unresponsive and was confirmed to have passed away,” read the statement in part.

