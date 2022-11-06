Kenya Airways resumes operations on select routes

Kenya Airways has announced the resumption of operations on select routes following a strike by its pilots that entered the second day Sunday.

A statement Sunday afternoon confirmed the resumption of six flights, although it is still not yet known if the strike has been called off.

The Kenya Pilots Association (Kalpa) on Saturday downed tools in defiance of a court order against the industrial action paralyzing operations at the busy Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya.

They are demanding that KQ restarts contributions to its staff pension fund which was stopped during the pandemic and the payment of all salaries that were accrued at the time.

The statement said the flights will cater for passengers who are already booked to travel. The routes include Nairobi – Entebbe, Entebbe- Nairobi, Nairobi- Mombasa and Mombasa- Nairobi. Others are Nairobi – Lusaka, and Nairobi – Lusaka.

“Kenya Airways (KCE) would like to confirm that the following flights are scheduled for today. The flights will cater for the passengers who are already booked to travel. Nairobi-Entebbe (KQ 420) 12:45 PM Entebbe-Nairobi (KQ421)14:45 PM Nairobi, Mombasa (KQ606) 13:30 PM, Mombasa-Nairobi (KQ607) 15:30 PM Nakobl-Lusaka (KQ706) 17:00 PM and Nairobi-Lusaka (KQ707)20:20 PM” explains the statement.

Around 10,000 passengers were left stranded after 15 planes were grounded interrupting flight schedules.

Kenya Airways Chief Executive officer Allan Kilavuka Saturday gave the striking pilots 24 hours to return to work or face disciplinary action.

The pilots who are expected to issue a statement have maintained they will not go back to work until KQ’s management gives in to their demands.

The industrial action is costing the national carrier at least Ksh300 million daily.

