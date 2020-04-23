Kenya Airways rolls out mass production of protective masks

Kenya Airways has this week begun producing protective masks from unused materials from its stores.

The airline is targeting to produce over 1000 masks with a team of four, each working six hours shifts and producing 80 masks per day.

This initiative is in support of the Governments efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

KQ Group Managing Director and CEO, Allan Kilavuka through a statement said the masks will be given to staff and their families as well as different communities.

“Working with our different partners, we will identify the areas where the masks will be most needed to ensure we meet that gap,” said Kilavuka.

This initiative is part of the innovative sustainability solutions that involve the repurposing and recycling of items to extend their useful life not only for the benefit of the airline but also for the greater good of the society.

Meanwhile, Belgut Technical Training Institute will be producing 10,000 masks every week which will be distributed to the residents in the constituency to mitigate effects of Covid 19.

Belgut MP, Nelson Koech said the initiative targeting mass production of masks is between himself and Belgut TTI.

Main beneficiaries of the initiative include tea farmers and workers as well as bodaboda operators.

Koech said the TTI recalled 20 of its students to do the work which meets the standards of KEBS, adding that they will produce surgical masks in the next one week.

The MP also said they will also look for industrial chemistry students for the production of sanitizers and soaps in the institution.

Ziporah Kutto, Principal Belgut TTI, said as an institution they observed that they can offer help in a small way in curbing the virus.

She said they produce at least 300 masks per day and lauded the MP for the move to assist his constituents.