Kenya Airways set for restructuring in proposed turnaround

ByRonald Owili
Kenya Airways is set to undergo massive restructuring in what the National Treasury says is meant to pull the flag carrier from the loss-making territory.

According to National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, the national carrier plays a major and

catalytic role in the economic development of the country but is currently facing severe cash-flow

constraints following global lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the full year ended December 31, 2021, the airline saw its net loss narrow by more than half, from Kshs. 16 billion to Kshs. 36 billion.

“The Government as a major shareholder is supporting the restructuring of Kenya Airways to adapt to the challenges facing the aviation industry due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic,” said Yatani.

Treasury now expects KQ to cut its network, rationalize frequencies of flights, operate a smaller fleet, and rationalize its staff complement.

CS Yatani is expected to later announce budget allocation to meet the restructuring costs of the airline.

  

