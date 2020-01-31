Kenya Airways suspends flights to Guangzhou, China

Kenya Airways (KQ) has suspended its flights to Guangzhou, China following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus. The move comes after consultations with the government.

“We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday 31 January 2020, until further notice,” said Kenya Airways.

In a press statement the national carrier said flights between Nairobi and Bangkok would remain operational.

At least 213 people in the China have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally and almost 16 in other countries.

Six suspected cases had been reported across Africa although patients tested negative for the virus.

In Kenya, a student was quarantined on Tuesday at the Kenya National hospital, Nairobi, after arriving from Wuhan city in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

