Kenya Airways to begin Mombasa-Dubai direct flights

Kenya Airways will operate four direct flight from Mombasa to Dubai, United Arab Emirates beginning December 15, 2022.

Flight on the new route were scheduled to start at the beginning of December but was affected by the pilots strike which ended Wednesday last week.

KQ says the introduction of Mombasa-Dubai route has been necessitated by rising ticket demand and commencement of flights is expected to boost the Kenyan coastal region tourism industry through direct access to and from the Middle East.

“The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city. This launch is part of Kenya Airways network expansion strategy and commitment towards supporting the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry in Kenya,” said Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer.

Thairu said the route will give tourists from the Middle East, Russia, Northern Europe and Australia direct access to the coast region tourism and hospitality industry.

The Mombasa- Dubai route further expected to attract travellers to the Middle East for holiday or religious trips.

“The region’s traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the belly cargo capacity that will be available on the flight.”

Additionally, the flights offer increased capacity for direct exports of seafood and fresh produce directly to the Middle East, KQ said.

KQ says flight will depart from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and make a stop in Mombasa’s Moi International Airport to pick up additional passengers.

The four flights will increase KQ frequencies to Dubai to 14 times per week from the current 10.