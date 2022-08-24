Kenya Airways trims half year net losses to Ksh 9.8B

Kenya Airways net losses have narrowed to Ksh 9.8 billion in the first half of 2022 compared to a net loss of Ksh 11.5 billion over the same period in 2021.

KQ Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka says the performance was heavily impacted by fuel price fluctuations adding that for the period under review the flag carrier did not have any open fuel hedge positions.

During the period under review KQ total revenue went up from Ksh 27.4 billion in the first half, 2021 to Ksh 48.1billion during the period under review.

KQ also recorded a reduction in total income to Ksh 27.4 billion from KSh 30.2 billion during the period under review.