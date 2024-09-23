Kenya, Algeria to expand trade agreements soon says Mudavadi

Kenya and Algeria are set to sign a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) agreement aimed at expanding trade relations between the two nations through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Algeria is a strategic partner for Kenya in various sectors, including agriculture, defence, and education, among others.

Speaking after a meeting with Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi expressed his anticipation for the first JCC session to be held in Kenya.

“Our two countries must continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the common good. The upcoming JCC in Kenya will further cement this relationship,” Mudavadi stated.

He emphasized that the JCC offers an effective platform for both countries to develop strategic cooperation frameworks.

Kenya is keen to enhance trade engagements with Algeria, particularly through AfCFTA, as part of its market diversification strategy.

“Kenya is a commercial hub for East and Central Africa, with access to a market of 400 million people. I invite Algerian investors to explore the vast opportunities in Kenya,” Mudavadi added.

Mudavadi also expressed gratitude to Algeria for its recent donation of 16,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer and congratulated the nation on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2024–2025 term.

Kenya and Algeria have historically supported each other on key international issues, including peace and security, climate change, and agriculture.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s commitment to working closely with Algeria in multilateral sectors, especially in advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

He also requested Algeria’s backing for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in his bid for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), emphasizing Odinga’s leadership, advocacy for African unity, and focus on infrastructure, youth empowerment, and gender equality.

On his part, Attaf affirmed Algeria’s readiness to proceed with the JCC agreements, stating, “We are ready for the bilateral agreements and look forward to finalizing them in Nairobi.”