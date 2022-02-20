Kenya Ambassador to Namibia quits to contest Ainamoi MP seat

Kenya Ambassador to Namibia, Benjamin Langat has quit his role to contest for Ainamoi parliamentary seat during the August 2022 polls.

Langat, former Ainamoi MP lost the seat in the 2017 elections to the incumbent, Silvanus Maritim and they are set to square it out together for the seat.

Speaking at Ainamoi while being officially welcomed, Langat said that he has terminated his ambassadorial role so that he can campaign for the seat, appealing to the voters to ensure that they vote for development-oriented leaders.

He drummed up support for DP William Ruto presidency, calling on voters to elect strong supporters of the second in command so that he can have numbers when he takes over the presidency seat.