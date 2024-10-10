Kenya elected member of Human Rights Council for three years

The United Nations General Assembly has elected Kenya as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for a three-year term beginning on 1 January 2025.

Kenya clinched the seat alongside 18 other countries namely; Benin, Bolivia, Colombia, Cyprus, Czechia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Iceland, Marshall Islands, Mexico, North Macedonia, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand.

Kenya applied for the seat on 27th September 2024.

Human Rights Council The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system made up of 47 States responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe. It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the United Nations Office at Geneva.

States elected to the HRC are supposed to demonstrate their commitment to the highest standards of human rights, including their full cooperation with all UN mechanisms.

These are conditions set forth in UN General Assembly Resolution 60/251.

Since 2008 the HRC has referred to states’ responsibility to protect their populations in at least 80 thematic and country resolutions. But more work needs to be done to turn early warning into timely preventive action.

Civil Society opposition

Kenya however faced opposition from a section of human rights groups ahead of voting that took place on Wednesday.

The organizations led by the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), accused Kenyan government of violating international laws, treaties and conventions on the protection of human rights.

They cited among other violations, defiance of court orders, unlawful killings, abductions and enforced disappearances, much of which the government has denied involvement and vowed to investigate and bring the culprits to book.

Global community confidence Kenya

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Ekitela Lokaale, who spoke after Kenya became a HRC member noted that the overwhelming vote is evidence of the global community’s confidence in Kenya’s track record in promoting human rights and the ability to do more, as a country and as part of the global community, in areas where more needs to be done.

“A proud moment as we join the Human Rights Council to serve and advance the human rights of every person through partnerships built on equality, constructive dialogue, and a shared commitment to the principles of justice, human dignity and non-discrimination.” He remarked.

The envoy acknowledged the important role of digital transformation in promoting growth and development in Kenya and encouraged the full participation of older persons in sustainable development as custodians of our heritage, history and transmitters of the social values.