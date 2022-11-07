Kenya among countries picked for resilience support by UNESCO

Kenya is among eight countries benefiting from the UNESCO Covid-19 crisis response programme aimed at supporting tourism recovery around World Heritage Sites.

Already sensitisation of the project in both Lamu and Mombasa has kicked off targeted at those earning a living through tourism economic activities such as artisanship and tour guiding among others.

According to UNESCO National program officer –East AfricaJudith Ogana, the project is aimed at building resilience in places of tourism interest that was negatively affected because of covid-19 pandemic.

“The project themed around “Promoting Sustainable Tourism andPrivate Sector Engagement for Inclusive Community Development in Response to the COVID-19 crisis is focused on UNESCO heritage sites of Lamu Old Town andFort Jesus in Mombasa,” said Ogana.

Ogana disclosed that the incentives to boost sustainable tourism practices would include training and capacity building for key stakeholders in the sector as well as promotion of investment in cultural heritage preservation, and creation of short-term job opportunities by utilising culture and heritage as a source of resilience.

She said the sustainability of the project was entirely dependent on community involvement. “We have to be sustainable as tourist destinations by engaging the community. This is a catalyst project and we hope that the youth and players will continue to protect and preserve their tourism business beyond the project”, said Ogana.

Speaking while receiving the project sensitisation team athis offices, Lamu county governor Issa Timamy lauded UNESCO for initiating theProject, which he said, was key in supporting tourism recovery around Lamu.

He said Lamu County has been on the global limelight owing to its status as a heritage site and praised the community in the region for preserving the culture.

“The outstanding culture and traditional way of life, the architecture of our buildings in old town is the highlight of our unique culture. We are playing the role of custodians to this heritage that we strive to ensure it remains on the UNESCO heritage list,” said the Governor.

He said the heritage status has also attracted filmmakers who are already documenting film series to their audience, pointing out that this has again enhanced positive brand positioning of Lamu on the map as a filming destination.

“Sanura film that was shot in Lamu has a huge following not only in the Kenyan coast, but across the region and this has profiled a positive exposure to Lamu as well as its potential as a filming destination. We shall be displaying some of its series during this year’s lamu cultural festival set for 24th to 27th November,” said the Governor.

He added, “Tourism in Lamu has taken strides because of our cultural heritage that as a county we have continued to preserve through many activities including festivals and showcases such as Lamu cultural festivals that have attracted both local and international visitation.

Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir on his part while pledging his administration’s support on the implementation of UNESCO programs disclosed that the county had a capacity and potential for cultural tourism besides other attractions known of the county such as the beach.

He said the county would realise its tourism boom once the open sky policy he has been pushing for is realised. “We will get a tourism boom with open sky policy being in a place like it is happening in other destinations such as Zanzibar that receives about 12 international flights daily”

Visitors, he noted, continue to demand experiences in their destination of visit and elaborated that Mombasa County has other attractions besides water sports.

The UNESCO program which is also supported by the KenyaTourism Board and the National Museums of Kenya is part of a wider campaign aimed at catalysing new measures and approaches for sustainable tourism atWorld Heritage destinations.

Kenya is among a host of other countries selected for the program including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Georgia, Indonesia,Morocco, Namibia, and Vietnam.