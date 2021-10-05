Kenya among countries to participate in China’s digital trade expo

Buyers from eastern and southern Africa will have a chance to link up with suppliers from China during the China-Eastern and Southern Africa International Trade Digital Expo slated for next week.

Organizers of the virtual expo targets to help Chinese foreign trade companies break through the epidemic barriers and quickly match supply and demand with buyers from Africa and enhance Sino-African economic and trade and capacity cooperation.

“Up to now, the work of exhibitors registration has been fully promoted. More than 500 Chinese brand trade companies have signed up to participate in the exhibition,” said the organizers.

At least 1,000 exhibitors are expected to participate in the digital exhibition platform, as well as about 10,000 visitors from South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan among other African countries.

“This exhibition takes Chinese companies as the main exhibitors, takes the needs of buyers from Eastern and Southern Africa as the core, adopts the newly upgraded “CCPIT Cloud Expo” platform, and relies on the Internet, big data and 5G technology to provide enterprises with online communication and negotiation opportunities, as well as accurate matching service.”

The event is expected to attract exhibitors from agriculture, manufacturing, intelligent manufacturing, building materials, retail and wholesale, transportation, infrastructure, information and communications, business services, medical and epidemic prevention, beauty and fashion, labor security, tourism, auto parts, textiles and clothing sectors.

Special areas such as “Xinjiang Cotton and Textile Industry”, “Chinese Brand”, “Chinese Service Trade”, “African Specialty Products”, “In Africa Industrial Park” will be displayed on the platform.

The China-Eastern and Southern Africa International Trade Digital Expo has been approved by the State Council, sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), China International Exhibition Center Group Corporation (CIEC) and China Association of Trade in Services (CATIS).

The digital expo will kick off on October 13.