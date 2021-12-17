Kenya among countries where smoking is declining

Kenya has been listed among countries globally where a high number of smokers are quitting the habit.

According to the fourth World Health Organization (WHO) Global Tobacco Trends Report 2021, at least 20 million smokers kicked the habit in the last five years globally.

The report by WHO shows that in 2015, there were 1.32 billion smokers around the world, but that dropped to 1.30 billion last year.

The report further projects that at least 50 million more smokers will quit, a change that will push the prevalence downwards to 1.27 billion.

The success has been attributed to various ‘safe’ methods advocated by WHO devoid of ‘harm reduction strategies promoted by cigarette companies that involve the use of alternative sources of nicotine, including modern smokeless tobacco products.

The harm reduction approach has been faulted by some experts who claim it instead works by hooking more innocent people to highly addictive chemicals such as nicotine.

The report is urging Member States to accelerate the implementation of the measures outlined in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).

The WHO’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control guidelines recommends that all Parties should aim to develop a comprehensive treatment system aimed at helping tobacco users to quit.

Last year at the peak of the pandemic, WHO launched a global campaign against smoking targeting 29 high burden countries including Kenya following studies that users are at a higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19.

Kenya, through NACADA, unveiled a toll-free quitline number (1192) that offers information, free counselling, and referrals to people who want to stop tobacco use.

The quitline operated during the lockdown period and continues to operate.

Similarly, the country is in the process of operationalizing the tobacco control fund, whose proceeds are expected to help in supporting tobacco cessation programs among other measures aimed at reducing tobacco use.

Globally, roughly 39pc of men and 9pc of women use tobacco.

The highest smoking rates are currently found in Europe at 26pc, with projections only showing a 2pc decrease by 2025 if urgent government action is not taken.

