Kenya among four African countries to carry out malaria vaccine trial

Kenya is among four African countries that will carry out a larger trial in nearly 5,000 children, on a malaria vaccine proven to be 77 percent effective.

The results of trials on 450 children in Burkina Faso, by University of Oxford researchers, could be a major breakthrough against the disease that kills more than 40,000 people globally every year.

The participants were followed for 12 months and the vaccine found to be safe while showing a high level of efficacy.

Malaria is one of the leading causes of childhood mortality in Africa and has led to more deaths in the region in the past year than coronavirus.

The disease accounted for more than 265,000 deaths of children in Africa in 2019. Malaria remains a major public health concern in Kenya.

Besides being the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the country, the disease is listed among the top 10 causes of outpatient visits countrywide.